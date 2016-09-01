Girls Guides in need of leaders

Being a Girl Guide is about more than selling cookies.

But fewer girls will even get that chance if the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows group doesn’t find more leaders.

Anita Viljoen is the new Alouette District Commissioner for Girl Guides of Canada and said if it doesn’t get more leaders – adult volunteers – girls will have to be turned away.

Since the School District No. 42 increased facilities fees from $5 an hour to $33.75, then now $24.68, she said the group had no choice but to remove its units from the schools and seek cheaper spaces elsewhere.

“This proved rather difficult, but finally did find a few alternative halls and spaces to help us out.”

However, since moving away from schools, exposure to children of all ages fell and registration started to dwindle year by year, Viljoen added.

Some units were closed.

“The community of Maple Ridge does not know where to find us. As a non-profit organization, all our funds received from registration, cookie selling and donations goes straight back to the girls.”

The Alouette District used to be one of the largest in the region, but not anymore.

Three more units, for girls ranging in ages from nine to 14 years old, were closed this year due to a lack of adult leaders, Viljoen said.

Leaders can help in several ways, plan and run various programs, or serve in an administrative role, such as treasurer.

“The leaders we did have had to stretch themselves very thin trying to assist as much as they could, and burnt themselves out. Support was lacking and, therefore, sad to see them leave our organization.”

As the new district commissioner, Viljoen aims to rebuild volunteers, reopen units of all ages, five to 14, and get support and training and improve communication.

“All we need now is the girls and adult members to join us.”

• Online registration is ongoing at www.girlguides.ca.

About Girl Guides

Girl Guides of Canada began in 1909, when girls in England demanded to take part in a Boy Scouts rally organized by Lord Baden-Powell at the Crystal Palace in London. Baden-Powell was impressed and he asked his sister, Agnes, to create a program just for girls.

Guiding continually evolves to reflect the needs and interests of contemporary girls and women. Today, Guiding’s innovative programming is helping the next generation of Canadian girls become confident, courageous and resourceful leaders.

Girl Guides offers programs for multiple ages, from Sparks (age 5-6) to Rangers (15-17).Programming includes everything from camping to nature walks and tours of the fire station, art and dance, cooking and gardening, photography and rafting, international trips, anti-bullying and body image discussions, writing resumes and applying for scholarships.