Keep wildlife safe weekend

WildSafeBC is encouraging B.C. residents to go wild the weekend of Sept. 17-18.

The third weekend in September is the time when human-bear conflict tends to peak in the province, and WildSafeBC wants to use this weekend of activities to encourage people to “keep wildlife wild and communities safe.”

“The weekend is an initiative to encourage people to get out and safely enjoy the wild spaces and to watch wildlife in their natural habitat,” said Frank Ritcey, provincial coordinator of WildSafeBC,

“Too often we see bear, deer, cougars, and other wildlife in urban settings. This weekend is to highlight the fact that it is safer for us and for the animals if they remain in the wild and they don’t get attracted into our communities.”

Three province-wide activities have been planned: a photo-contest, a “Wildlife Counts” activity, and a colouring contest designed for adults – open to all ages. Complete details can be found on the WildSafeBC website (wildsafebc.com). Prizes include a spotting scope, binoculars, and a camera with a long zoom – all tools that allow you to watch wildlife safely at a distance.

Additionally, communities with a WildSafeBC program, will have a number of coordinator-led activities happening in their area.

Check out wildsafebc.com for a complete list.

“Even if you don’t participate in an organized activity, we encourage you to take the opportunity to safely spend some time in our fabulous outdoors."

Share your experience on Facebook at facebook.com/Wildsafebc/) or tag it with #bcgoeswildweekend on Instagram and Twitter.