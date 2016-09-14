- Home
Community
Walking the walk
The annual Paws of a Cause event at the Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA on Jackson Road attracted several hundred supporters, and their companions, for the “Walk to fight animal cruelty” on Sunday and raised $13,500.
