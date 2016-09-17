Fairview thankful for new playground

Students play on the new pyramid climber at Fairview elementary.

Students at Fairview elementary in Maple Ridge were welcomed at the start of the school year with a new playground.

The school's parent advisory committee spent much of the past year fundraising to replace playground equipment hat was deemed unsafe by the school district and removed two years ago.

Students voted on a pyramid climber to replace it. But doing so would cost $22,500.

Parents organized a "Bingo Night" and a "Trivia Night," both with donations from local businesses.

Haney Builders gave the school a discount on materials for the new playground, while HW Construction donated materials and labour worth $2,000.

Several other fundraisers took place throughout the school year, helping raise the majority of the needed funds.

Rotary Club of Haney's Community Services Committee donated another $1,500.

The structure was built by some very supportive parents in the last week of summer holidays and on the first day of the new school year the official ribbon cutting ceremony took place.

The parent committee intends to replace the rest of the older playground equipment.