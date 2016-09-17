Haney Farmer's Market hosts third annual apple pie challenge

The third annual apple pie challenge at the Haney Farmer's Market on Saturday afternoon had the judges impressed.

"They're very good. It's amazing how all the pies have a different flavour," said judge Trudy Halliday, who was last year's winner and promoted to judge for this year's event.

"I'm in heaven," remarked fellow judge Wendy McAlpine, who is the market ambassador for the Port Coquitlam Farmers Market.

Former Mayor Ernie Daykin, who has some professional expertise because he works in the family business Mom and Me Pies, was the third judge. He was impressed by the many flavours in the entries, from cinnamon and nutmeg to cheese baked right in.

When their results had been tabulated, the winner of the best traditional pie and the best overall was Tammy Arzoumanian.

The best non-traditional pie was awarded to Fred Armstrong.

The Maple Ridge city hall spokesman entered four pies – one using Granny Smith applies and topped with caramel, a Dutch apple with orange zest, an apple pear pie, and a traditional apple pie using McIntosh apples with vanilla sugar.

"The crust is like science. Fillings – go crazy. Have fun," advised Armstrong.

Honourable mention went to Totie Li.

The top prize was a baking book.