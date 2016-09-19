Celebrate Maple Ridge's running rivers

Ridge Meadows Rivers Day takes place this Sunday in Allco Park at the Rivers Heritage Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It's going to be fun times at the Allco Fish Hatchery at the north end of 248th Street in Maple Ridge this Sunday, Sept. 25, as World Rivers Day rolls around again.

Locally, the day is called Ridge Meadows Rivers Day and it will take place in Allco Park, on the banks of the South Alouette River, and will celebrate the rivers and creeks of Maple Ridge.

Starting at 11 a.m. and going to 3 p.m., musicians, clowns, children's crafts, carnival games and displays by local environmental groups will all commemorate the importance of rivers. To get into the spirit, the BC Federation of Drift Fishers returns with its live fishing pond where kids can try to catch a trout.

Ridge Meadows Rivers Day marks the 23rd year that the Alouette River Management Society is hosting the event.

ARMS has fought for the local environment by public engagment, education and securing in 1996, the first water-use agreement with BC Hydro that guarantees stable water flow out of the Alouette dam into the South Alouette River.

Admission and parking is free.