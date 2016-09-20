From Maple Ridge, peer into the galaxies, of strange worlds, far beyond

Spiral galaxy is called Messier 81 and is similar to the Milky Way.

This Saturday night, Sept. 24, weather permitting, gaze up into the night sky and dream of galaxies and super novas and going where no man has gone before.

Starting at 8 p.m., members of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, along with anyone else who wants to come,will meet in dark Selvey Park, at 27000 – 106th Ave., in west Maple Ridge, just west of 272nd Street.

The gathering is in honour of Science Literacy Week, and there will be two other similar events at Science World and SFU.

"It's a star party, is what they call it,' said Leigh Cummings.

The evening is part of the society's public outreach to get more people interested in astronomy, "or at least what's in the night sky," said Cummings.

The event will go to 2 a.m., provided the sky's clear, and anyone can attend with their telescopes, cameras or binoculars. It's a good idea to bring lots of warm clothing.

Cummings said if the sky is clear, "we should be able to see some deep sky objects."

People are asked though to avoid bringing bright lights. Red lights are OK. Try to turn down your cellphones. Any light can ruin the night vision for fans. It takes about half an hour in complete darkness for a person's eyes to adjust.

"It's hard to explain to urban people about night vision, because they have never experienced it," says Cummings.