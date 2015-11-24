Long-time Pitt Meadows firefighter passes away

The Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service mourned the passing of a long-time firefighter when Len Popeniuk passed away last week after a battle with cancer.

Fire Chief Don Jolley said Popeniuk, who was 64 when he died, was remarkable for his positive outlook and engaging personality.

"Len was universally loved by every other member here," he said.

"It's a huge loss."

His brother Rob had been the fire chief in the 1980s, and Len served as a fire captain, on social committees and on internal department committees.

"He did every role in the department, except chief," said Jolley.

Popeniuk left Pitt Meadows to retire to the Okanagan, but in more recent months returned to the Fraser Valley, to Chilliwack, to be close to his family.

The flags at the Pitt Meadows Fire Hall have been at half mast, until the funeral, to mark the passing of the honourary lifetime member.