To replace the paddles will cost the Pitt Meadows club $300.

The Alouette Paddling Club lost three paddles similar to the one photographed. Contributed

The Alouette Paddling Club has lost three paddles and they are hoping somebody turns them in.

Two black kayak paddles and a SUP adjustable paddle were accidently left behind along the shore of the Alouette River underneath the silver bridge on Harris Road Monday evening.

To replace them will cost the club $300.

If found contact Brian Hammer at 604-970-6532.