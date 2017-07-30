Beer Fest raises money for Ridge Meadows Hospital

Hundreds of people turned out for the Golden Ears Cheesecrafters Beer Fest Sunday afternoon. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

A celebration of craft breweries took place at Golden Ears Cheesecrafters.

Hundreds of people came out to the festival Sunday afternoon to sample the beer and raise money for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

In addition to the 19 craft breweries that took part in the event, the food was also sourced locally.

The festival took place in the field behind Golden Ears Cheesecrafters and also featured live entertainment for the guests.

Golden Ears Cheesecrafters is an artisan cheese processing facility in Maple Ridge.