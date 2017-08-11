Bees and blueberries at Pitt Meadows festival

Dr. Ron Lin, aka Dr. Bee, will be educating people about the importance of bees at this years festival.

The Bees and Blueberries Festival takes place this weekend at Dr. Bee’s Honeyland in Pitt Meadows. Contributed

Honey production is at an all-time high in Canada.

Bee colonies up 10 per cent this year, the largest growth in decades.

Dr. Ron Lin, aka Dr. Bee, owner of Honeyland Canada in Pitt Meadows, thinks part of the reason for this growth is that more people are becoming aware of the importance of bees.

“The government is also providing more funding and the Canadian Beekeepers Society work is stronger,” said Dr. Lin, who has a PhD in Bee Science from Simon Fraser University.

Honey is popular as a natural sweetener and is packed with vitamins and nutrients.

The antibacterial and antifungal properties that help protect the hive can stimulate healing in the body Dr. Lin noted.

Honey products also help with stomach ulcers and can be used topically to help heal cuts and skin infections.

That is also why the upcoming Bees and Blueberries Festival is so important.

“We are going to explore the wonderful world of the bees,” said Dr. Lin.

“We will start with a bee tour and presentation where we will talk for ten minutes about bees. Then we are going to open a hive so that people can see what is on the inside. Then we are going to do the bee beard,” continued Lin.

The Bees and Blueberries Festival takes place August 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Bee’s Honeyland at 17617 Ford Rd. in Pitt Meadows.

In addition to the tour of the facility and hive openings, there will be pony rides, live entertainment by Juno-nomated children’s performer Ginalina and singer, songwriter Titus, Dilly the Clown, a spelling bee, a blueberry pie eating contest, ice cream eating challenge and food trucks will also be onsite.

Admission is by a suggested minimum donation of $2 with all proceeds going to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

For more information and schedule of events go to www.drbee.ca.