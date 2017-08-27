Buy a smile, give a smile

Support Ridge Meadows Hospital by buying a smile.

Proceeds of all Smile Cookie sales at Tim Hortons restaurants in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this year will be donated to Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

In addition to individual cookie sales at Tom Hortons restaurants, pre-order a box of 140 cookies to share with clients, employees, family and friends.

“Ordering a box of smile cookies for $140 is a great way to Get a SMILE – Give a SMILE and support RMH Foundation, too,” said Laura Butler, executive director Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

“Every dollar raised will be donated to RMHF – we’re hoping to hit $20,000 – that’s a lot of cookies, and a lot of SMILES.”

The SMILE campaign runs from Sept. 11-17, 2017.