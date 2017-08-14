Campaign starts for second annual Ryder’s Rainboots in Maple Ridge

Seven-year-old Ryder Moore of Maple Ridge wants to raise enough money to buy 90 pairs of boots this year.

Ryder Moore in his first planning meeting with Amelia Norrie, public relations coordinator with the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries for the second annual Ryder’s Rainboots campaign.

Ryder Moore has launched his second campaign to collect rainboots for people in need.

The Grade 2 student at Kanaka Creek elementary has started collecting donations to purchase boots, ponchos and socks.

The seven-year-old started the campaign called Ryder’s Rainboots last year after driving through the downtown eastside with his mother.

It was pouring rain at the time and some people were not wearing any shoes.

Last year Ryder raised $2,548 and was able to purchase 14 pairs of women’s boots, 24 pairs of men’s boots, 30 pairs of children’s boots, 30 children’s Muddy Buddy rain suits, 38 men’s and women’s rain ponchos, 50 pairs of men’s socks, 30 pairs of women’s socks and 70 pairs of gloves from local companies.

He also collected a separate bin of second-hand items including coats, shoes and other donated items.

Ryder handed them out at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries where he was met with a lineup for the boots.

Ryder even included 68 personalized cards for everyone. It took him hours to write out the cards and choose stickers for all of them.

This year Ryder has set his goals high. He wants to raise $3,000 by the Canadian Thanksgiving to buy 90 pairs of rainboots and the necessary rain gear.

He will also be giving away prizes for donors.

Ultimately, though, Ryder wants to have fun and help people in the process.

So far he has raised $510.

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries serves 9,000 meals every month and provides 25 emergency shelter beds and 15 beds in the Genesis Transitional Housing Program. The ministry helps people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. The Salvation Army also runs a community meal program, a Friday night street ministry, Sonia’s Cradle for babies and toddlers, a back-to-school backpack drive, a summer camp program, the school lunch bag program, Christmas hampers and a nurse-practitioner program.

To support Ryder and his campaign you can go to his Facebook page or GoFundMe page or e-transfer to rydersrainboots@gmail.com to donate.