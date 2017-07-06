Cat food donations needed in Surrey and White Rock

Cat coalition says ‘hungry cats in Surrey and White Rock are meowing for food’

SURREY — The Surrey Community Cat Coalition (SCCC) hopes the public can help feed hungry cats in Surrey and White Rock.

The coalition assists cat food owners who need help feeding their felines, but food donations have slowed down, according to a release.

“We collect about 400 to 500 pounds of donated cat food every month,” says coalition president Lubna Ekramoddoullah. “But it’s never enough. Our food bank gets dangerously low many times during the year, and that’s when we need to reach out to the public.”

The coalition will accept both canned and bagged cat food as well as opened bags of food, as long as the label is legible.

A list of drop-off locations can be found on the SCCC website at surreycats.wixsite.com/coalition/donatefood.

To get the donated food to owners, the coalition says it works with Surrey Urban Mission, Sources South Surrey Food Bank as well as 25 local veterinarians and pet supply stores.

The coalition reports that Surrey is overrun by cats – abandoned, homeless and straight-up feral (wild) cats. That’s the reason the SCCC came into being in 2014.