Celebrate literacy and Canadian culture at Maple Ridge library

Celebrate Canadian Science Literacy Week and Canadian Culture Days with the Maple Ridge Public Library this September.

Science Literacy Week is a week-long celebration of science in Canada, running Sept. 18- 24.

The Maple Ridge Public Library, along with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, will be hosting an evening of stargazing on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 7-8:30 p.m. Learn about the universe around you, see it for yourself using your naked eye, binoculars, and telescopes, and prepare to reconnect with the night sky.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m. we challenge kids in Grades 3 to 7 to put their scientific engineering skills to the test. Create a container to protect an egg for a 25-foot drop, then test your invention in the foyer of the library. All materials are upplied. Registration for this program is required.

On Sept. 30, in celebration of the Canada-wide Culture Days, visit the library and immerse yourself in local art beginning at 10:15 a.m. with a special storytime and craft. At 11 a.m., drop by for the launch of the art installation suspended in the library atrium created by the Teen Advisory Group and contribute a craft to the final installation.

Also beginning at 11 a.m., watch a variety of local artists – from painters and weavers to carvers and potters – demonstrate their skills and discuss their work in the library foyer.

From 1-3 p.m., join us for an all ages, multi-generational storytelling afternoon through time. This special Canada 150 event is co-hosted by Maple Ridge Public Library and Friends of the Library, Maple Ridge Community Heritage Commission and Family History Group, and Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network.

Babytime and storytime return to their regularly scheduled times beginning Sept. 11. Babytime will resume on Mondays at 10:15 a.m. and storytime on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10:15 a.m.

• For more information on these and other programs, check out the events section @ fvrl.bc.ca or contact the library at 604-467-7417.

Erin Crowley is a librarian at Maple Ridge library.