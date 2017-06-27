Celebrate multiculturalism in Maple Ridge

Canadian Multiculturalism Day takes place until 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park.

Canadian Multiculturalism Day takes place until 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

Multiculturalism in Maple Ridge is being celebrated in Memorial Peace Park.

Organizations like the Maple Ridge Library, the Ridge Meadows Multicultural Society, the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society and Work B.C. have information booths set up throughout the park.

There is face painting and a bouncy castle for children.

The opening ceremonies took place at 5 p.m. with a welcome from the Katzie First Nation community by representative Coleen Pierre.

Peter Tam performed O Canada followed by words of welcome from local MP Dan Ruimy, MLA Lisa Beare, Maple Ridge Coun. Craig Speirs and other dignitaries.

Multicultural performances began at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment including Bhangra dancing, Maple Sugar Jiggers with Lisa Shepherd and the Jawahir Belly Dancers.