Chilliwack boy drops puck at Canucks fight cancer game

A Chilliwack boy had the chance of a lifetime earlier this month, when he was invited to drop the puck at a Canucks game.

Carter Johnston, 11, has been fighting the same kind of cancer that Terry Fox had, osteosarcoma. He recently had his left leg removed due to a tumor in his femur, and that was replaced with a growing prosthetic.

He and his family were invited to the Canucks’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 6, and they were met on the ice by the Canucks’ Henrik Sedin and the Detroit Red Wings’ Henrik Zetterberg for the special photo op. Johnston was swimming in an oversized lavender Canucks jersey, smiling ear to ear.

After the puck drop, the two Henriks posed for a face off, and handed the young boy the puck as a keepsake. He’s an athlete, too, playing wheelchair basketball and staying active. He was joined by his brothers Jack and Mason, his sister Marley and his parents, Jen and Brad.

“Your strength is an inspiration to us all,” the Canucks announcer said. A video from the evening has been circulating on social media, courtesy of the Canucks. It includes footage from the evening, and photos from Johnston’s treatment.

Carter Johnston, you're an inspiration. Thank you for performing tonight's ceremonial puck drop. pic.twitter.com/5HKNDsLuqb — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 7, 2017

@CHWKcommunity

jpeters@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.