Chilliwack man draughts finalist beer recipe in national competition

Eddy Factor is one of eight Canadians who’s won a finalist position in beer maker Innis & Gunn’s Imagine & Gunn competition.

Eddy Factor is one of eight Canadians who’s won a finalist position in beer maker Innis & Gunn’s Imagine & Gunn competition. The contest, which ran Canada-wide, solicited ideas for a limited-edition beer flavour that would be brewed and sold across the country next year.

Factor, who’s worked in the food and beverage industry for years, could almost taste the inspiration as he created a very Canadian flavour profile.

“I thought of my recipe as a Canadian Shandy with a bit of gusto,” says Factor. His entry, which would be titled Eddy’s Pick, relies on traditional Canadian tastes: it’s a mix of whiskey and ginger ale with barrel-aged amber ale.

A part-time bartender on weekends, Factor says he’s in touch with what people want. “I know what beers on tap sell quickly. I’ve been around the block and I know what drinks people like.”

And considering his recipe beat out hundreds of other entries, Factor may be on to something. The contest closes Nov. 24, with Factor learning shortly thereafter if he won.

If Eddy’s Pick is selected as the winning flavour profile, not only will it be sold across Canada, Factor and a guest will be flown in January to Edinburgh, Scotland, where he’ll get to tour the Innis & Gunn brewery to see where his vision will be brewed and bottled.

To vote for Eddy Factor, visit Innisandgunn.com/ca.

Previous story
Smiles wanted for Help Portrait Ridge Meadows
Next story
Friendship benches donated to two Maple Ridge schools

Just Posted

Maple Ridge hopes new Riverview building just a start

105-bed building announced in 2015

Maple Ridge mayor talks ‘Nasty women’ in politics

On SFU panel discussion Wednesday in PoCo

Trial underway in marijuana ‘compassion club’ case

Bob Woolsey of Mission says police abused their power in 2015 investigation

UPDATE: Night fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Blaze rips through old Mussallem Motors building that housed home renovation business.

UPDATE: Another Friday night fire in Maple Ridge

Abandoned house in Silver Valley area burns

Friendship benches donated to two Maple Ridge schools

Benches promote empathy, friendship and self esteem at school

Chilliwack man draughts finalist beer recipe in national competition

Eddy Factor is one of eight Canadians who’s won a finalist position in beer maker Innis & Gunn’s Imagine & Gunn competition.

Methadone treatment not as effective for mentally ill, homeless: study

SFU study suggests unstable housing makes it hard to stick to treatment regimen

Supporters of SOGI education to rally in Abbotsford Tuesday

Group says demonstration aims to “stand against hatred, and the spread of disinformation”

Wet weather expected for much of coastal B.C.

The Weather Network is calling for up to 200mm of rain to fall in some areas of the South Coast and Vancouver Island

B.C. reporter reflects on covering Charles Manson

Charles Manson, leader of a murderous cult, died on Sunday at 83

Port Mann, Golden Ears traffic up since tolls removed: report

City staff report says congestion woes easing on Pattullo Bridge as a result

Convicted child sex offender’s sixth lawyer resigns before sentencing

One time school board candidate Corey Neyrinck case delayed in BC Supreme Court yet again

ICBC overbilling for crash repairs not the problem, dealers say

Collision repair shops reject union claim of inflated costs

Most Read

  • Smiles wanted for Help Portrait Ridge Meadows

    The annual photography event takes place Dec. 2

  • Chilliwack man draughts finalist beer recipe in national competition

    Eddy Factor is one of eight Canadians who’s won a finalist position in beer maker Innis & Gunn’s Imagine & Gunn competition.