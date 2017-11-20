Chilliwack man draughts finalist beer recipe in national competition

Eddy Factor is one of eight Canadians who’s won a finalist position in beer maker Innis & Gunn’s Imagine & Gunn competition.

Eddy Factor is one of eight Canadians who’s won a finalist position in beer maker Innis & Gunn’s Imagine & Gunn competition. The contest, which ran Canada-wide, solicited ideas for a limited-edition beer flavour that would be brewed and sold across the country next year.

Factor, who’s worked in the food and beverage industry for years, could almost taste the inspiration as he created a very Canadian flavour profile.

“I thought of my recipe as a Canadian Shandy with a bit of gusto,” says Factor. His entry, which would be titled Eddy’s Pick, relies on traditional Canadian tastes: it’s a mix of whiskey and ginger ale with barrel-aged amber ale.

A part-time bartender on weekends, Factor says he’s in touch with what people want. “I know what beers on tap sell quickly. I’ve been around the block and I know what drinks people like.”

And considering his recipe beat out hundreds of other entries, Factor may be on to something. The contest closes Nov. 24, with Factor learning shortly thereafter if he won.

If Eddy’s Pick is selected as the winning flavour profile, not only will it be sold across Canada, Factor and a guest will be flown in January to Edinburgh, Scotland, where he’ll get to tour the Innis & Gunn brewery to see where his vision will be brewed and bottled.

To vote for Eddy Factor, visit Innisandgunn.com/ca.