Community invited to help keep Keian’s wish alive at Nov. 18 bottle drive

Annual bottle and toy drive held in honour of Langley boy Keian Blundell who passed away from cancer

It’s that time of year again. Team Keian’s Bottle Drive is set to place Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot.

All the money raised from the bottle drive will benefit families affected by childhood cancer.

Childhood cancer is something the organizers of the bottle drive are, unfortunately, too close to, as the bottle drive is done each year in memory of their son.

This will be Chantal and Ryan Blundell’s third year putting on the bottle drive. Last year, the drive raised nearly $1,000, for which the Blundells were grateful, expressing their thanks to the community that has supported them for so long.

Three years ago, Langley’s Keian Blundell lost his life to cancer at just six years old. But his generous and giving spirit lives on in two fundraisers carried on by his parents in his name.

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive is underway again this year with the Blundells taking toy donations up until Dec. 15.

During the last months of Keian’s life at Children’s Hospital, the Langley boy decided he wanted to bring toys to kids who were spending Christmas in the hospital. Two weeks before he passed away, he managed to deliver those toys.

His parents have continued the toy drive ever since.

Last year, the Blundells were able to deliver hundreds of toys to sick boys and girls, with the help of Burnaby RCMP officers dressed in red serge.

“It delivers some cheer to kids at B.C. Children’s Hospital and Canucks Place,” said Chantal.

Their other son, Joren, helps out too.

Langley residents wishing to contribute a new unwrapped toy can drop it off at Kids in the Grove, located at West Langley Elementary at 9403 212 St. There is another drop-off spot at Garaventa Lift, at 18920 36 Ave.

As for the bottle drive, the Blundells are hoping for continued success like last year. Friends of the Blundells held the first bottle drive for them at George Preston Centre, when Keian’s cancer returned in 2013.

The Blundells both quit their jobs and moved into a trailer in the B.C. Children’s Hospital parking lot to be at the bedside of their ailing son.

The Langley community rallied around them raising more than $5,000 in bottles and cans that year. The community is forever connected to Keian and that’s why the Blundells feel so much support here in Langley, Chantal said.

The Blundells will be at the bottle drive, joined by friends in the community.

“We know Keian would be so proud that we are continuing his goal to help other kids going through cancer,” said Chantal last year.

If you can’t make it to the bottle drive, donations can be dropped off at the Langley Bottle Depot using the name Team Keian.

Any questions, email team@teamkeian.com.