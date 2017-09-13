Country Celebration showcases Langley’s rural roots

Metro Vancouver has free admission to mark its 50th anniversary.

The 39th Country Celebration is Sept. 16 and 17 at Campbell Valley Regional Park. (Langley Advance files)

It’s a fall tradition going back decades in Langley – the annual Country Celebration in Campbell Valley Regional Park.

This year’s show is the 39th, takes place Sept. 16 and 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, off the 8th Avenue parking lot.

This year the event will include performers Bobs & LoLo on Sunday, along with a variety of other musicians and entertainers.

There will be a giant straw maze, and Kids Zone with activities.

On the agricultural side, there will be sheep herding and homesteading demonstrations.

Live raptors – birds of prey – will be on site as well.

Raku pottery workshops, an old favourite, are back again as is the marketplace.

Food ranges from perogies to mini-doughnuts. Bring along a cup and cutlery to help reduce waste.

In celebration of 50 years of Metro Vancouver Regional Parks, admission to this year’s event is free.