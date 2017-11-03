Donations A-Plenty for the Maple Ridge food bank

The Downtown Maple Ridge BIA and Ancient Burials teamed up to raise donations for the Friends In Need Food Bank.

The Downtown Maple Ridge BIA and Ancient Burials, a funeral services business in Maple Ridge, teamed up with Celebrate the Night on Saturday to raise money and non-perishable food for the Friends In Need Food Bank. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Ancient Burials teamed with the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association on Saturday to raise money and food for the food bank.

During Celebrate the Night festivities the new Maple Ridge funeral services company set up a hearse and a coffin for display in Memorial Peace Park. People were invited to drop off donations in the coffin.

“We are a newer business, a funeral home, and we thought this time of the year was an appropriate one to share a bit about what we do and present our vehicle and equipment in an appropriate manner,” said owner and licensed undertaker Zane Green.

Donation totals will be added to totals from Scarecrows-A-Plenty, a BIA initiative where downtown businesses decorated scarecrows in support of the Friends In Need Food Bank.