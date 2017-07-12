Fire fund donations accepted at Otter Co-op outlets, gas bars

Otter Co-op is setting up collection of cash donations through the Co-op Community Fund boxes and tills

Fraser Valley residents wanting to make financial donations to the Red Cross to help victims of the ongoing forest fires in B.C. can do this at their convenience at any Otter Co-op location.

“We have all seen pictures of the fire devastation in the B.C. Interior and can only imagine what their residents have been through this week and what lies ahead for them,” said Otter Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson. “The scale of destruction won’t be known for some time but help and support are needed now.”

Otter Co-op is setting up collection of cash donations through the Co-op Community Fund boxes and tills at their retail locations in Aldergrove and Pitt Meadows, and their gas bars in Ladner, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hatzic.

Anyone is able to donate at any Otter Co-op location to have their funds sent to the Red Cross to support B.C. residents in need.

Last year, a similar initiative by Otter Co-op led to $10,000 being collected for the Fort MacMurray Alberta Fire Relief Effort.