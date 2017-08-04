Founder’s Cup Foundation donates to Red Cross Wildfire Fund

Maple Ridge charity wants to help the victims in the Cariboo region

The Founder’s Cup Foundation has made a $25,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to help victims of the B.C. wildfires.

Members of the foundation want to help residents of the Cariboo who have suffered through life changing events.

So far the charitable organization has donated $200,000 to 12 different charities this year alone.

“When we saw the news of all these people and having to leave, we just felt it would be distressful and what could we do to help. So we reached into our wallets to help out,” said foundation chair Ron Jones.

They made the donation on Monday.

The foundation’s main fundraising event The Founder’s Cup Charity Classic Golf Tournament is taking place Sept. 7 at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club.

Thirty eight teams of five will tee off at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club.

“We fill up every year,” said Jones adding that they are still looking for sponsors and donations of goods for the live and silent auctions.

Last year the tournament raised $150,000 for the foundation.

“We are very very proud that we don’t have any expenses whatsoever. One hundred per cent of everything raised goes to the charities,” said Jones.

“Everything that we do is volunteer,” he said.

Since 1995 the golf tournament has raised $2.5 million.

For more information or to donate go to founderscup.com.