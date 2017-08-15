Freezies and fun at Hot Summer Nights in Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge fire department and the local branch of the SPCA have teamed up to raise money for the animals.

The Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA has teamed up with the fire department to raise money for the animal shelter.

Hot Summer Nights is an annual summer tradition where the Maple Ridge fire department visits various neighbourhoods across the city during the months of July and August. They open a fire hydrant and shower the street with water, allow children to check out the truck and equipment and educate residents about fire safety.

At the event on Aug. 17 freezies will be available by donation with all proceeds going to the care of the animals at the Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA.

Participants will also be able to meet Sadie, a German shepherd, and one of the shelter’s favourite adoption success stories.

The event takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Country Lane Estates Park, 243 Street and 102A Avenue.

The final Hot Summer Nights event will take place on August 24 at Blue Mountain Elementary.