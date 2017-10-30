Gala raises $480,000 for BC Children’s Hospital

Donors raised almost $480,000 to support BC Children’s Hospital new ultrasound program at the foundation’s annual A Night of Miracles Gala on Saturday.

The money will support ‘point of care’ ultrasound, which allows the hospital to bring the machine right to a child’s bedside and reduces the likelihood of misdiagnoses.

The system operates as part of the recently opened emergency department at the Teck Acute Care Centre at BC Children’s.

This year’s gala had a South Asian theme and “transported guests to the sun, sand and spices of India’s Goa region.”

Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon and Randeep Sarai, MP Surrey-Centre, joined more than 400 guests at the gala.

“It is a true honour to represent the South Asian community’s efforts to raise awareness and funds for BC Children’s Hospital,” said Bob Rai, gala committee chair.

“I am inspired by the leadership and dedication of our community to ensure the children of this province get the best care possible.”

The gala has raised nearly $4.7 billion since its inception nine years ago.

