Garage sale in Maple Ridge to help 100 Mile House

Meadow Ridge Rotary members are participating in a “giant” community garage sale today to help residents of 100 Mile House.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is holding its annual Community Garage Sale at the Haney Farmers Market in Memorial Peace Park.

All proceeds will be donated to the 100 Mile House Rotary Club to aid victims and firefighters in the area.

The entire community of 100 Mile House was evacuated for 16 days as a result of the fires in the Interior.

Meadow Ridge Rotary will have a booth at the garage sale.

“Help us support our friends in 100 Mile House,” said Ineke Boekhorst, with Meadow Ridge Rotary and the DMRBIA.

“At this market, your junk is someone else’s treasure,” said Natasha Gosling, summer event coordinator DMRBIA.

“This market includes all kinds of vendors selling their wares, as well as community members. We are also featuring a Teddy Bear Picnic, where kids can get a free teddy bear and some treats. So come on down for great music, yummy food, kids’ entertainment, and bring your family for an amazing event.”

• Call 604-467-2420 or visit downtownmapleridge.ca for details.