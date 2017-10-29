Gardening: After 38 years, time for the next generation

The time: the year was 1979.

The place: an abandoned cow pasture near the corner of Old Dewdney Trunk and Harris Road.

The plan: to build a home and family-run garden centre.

That might seem like an unrealistic dream for most people, but for Lidy and Ron Kok, their hopes and aspirations would eventually grow into a Pitt Meadows’ institution that we know today as Amsterdam Greenhouses and Garden Centre.

Their daughter, Jennifer, was only two years old at the time and Ron was still working for the City of Vancouver’s parks department.

The first investment was building the family home, which was framed and roofed by professionals, but everything else (wiring, drywall, cabinets) was done by Ron and Lidy.

Jason, their eldest son, was born in 1980, the same year the first greenhouse went up, with Lidy often helping out while pregnant.

Another son, Jerome, would follow, and with each passing year another greenhouse was added, literally growing the business piece by piece.

The glass house was erected in 1983 and this became the first permanent nursery structure on site and the original store location.

The following year they built what is now the existing store, although at one time it had propagation area at the back and a dedicated poinsettia growing space on the east side.

Ron fondly remembers their first crop, Christmas cactus, but they would eventually settle on bedding plants such as marigolds and impatiens.

Slowly, but surely, more elements such as loading docks, potting sheds, cold frames, parking lots and improved greenhouses would be added, as well as all the necessary equipment such as tractors, forklifts and soil mixers.

In the meantime the kids – Jennifer, Jason and Jerome – enjoyed the adventures of country life, such as planning rafts out of scrap lumber to navigate the surrounding ditches.

Other escapades included catching frogs and snakes, or spending time in their ‘prickle fort,’ which Jason describes as an igloo of brambles that grew over an old tree, leaving a hollow below.

Of course, it wasn’t all fun and games, as the kids helped out in the family business by pushing a broom, making boxes, deadheading fuchsias or weeding.

Jennifer fondly remembers being barely able to see over the counter, but still capable of helping her mom serve customers and learning how to use the till.

As they grew older and graduated school, all of the kids chose careers elsewhere, but Jennifer and Jason both stayed in horticulture and eventually decided to rejoin the family business.

Which brings us to the present and the nursery we know that grows hundreds of specialty annuals and a winter cyclamen crop – keeping in mind that the Amsterdam of today is a result of 38 years of hard work.

That’s a long time for anyone to toil, and with retirement in mind, Lidy and Ron have decided to sell the business to Jason and his wife Lindsay, with their son Jackson likely to be sweeping the nursery floor and making boxes in due time.

Jennifer will be helping Jason to manage the nursery and Lidy will be staying on for a few years to help guide them.

Ron looks forward to ‘semi-retirement,’ although he expects this to be a gradual process, so he is technically still on call for those ‘boiler breakdowns.’

Lidy admits that they have “been very fortunate to have had the support of local customers and staff to be able to build the nursery over the years,” and while Jason will no doubt make some changes in time, his priority is to keep it a family-oriented garden centre.

