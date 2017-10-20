Alexa Miller. (Contributed)

Golden locks help save lives

Five-year-old Maple Ridge girl donates hair to wig bank.

Five-year-old Alexa Miller sat in the Global News studio Friday morning, a black cape draped over her shoulders, and talked into the microphone while scissors snipped off 10 inches of her sandy blonde hair.

The hair will go towards helping make wigs for cancer patients.

Chopping her locks also helped Alexa exceed her goal of raising $500 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

By Friday afternoon, she had raised more than $1,200.

Money goes towards funding research to improve treatments, prevent cancer and saving lives.

Alexa got the idea to donate her hair from her Kindergarten teacher at Blue Mountain elementary in Maple Ridge. Alexa and her mother, Karys, saw Jeannie Friesen at the school in summer white attending Hot Summer Nights, put on by the Maple Ridge fire department.

Mrs. Friesen had shorter hair than the last time Alexa saw her.

Alexa asked her why?

Mrs. Friesen had donated her hair for wigs.

“‘That’s what I want to do,’” Alexa told her mom.

Karys was hesitant at first.

“I loved my daughter’s long hair,” she said.

But Alexa told her not to worry.

“”It’s just hair, mommy. It’ll grow back.’”

That resonated with Karys, who has a close friend who battled cancer. So Alexa was aware of what treatment involves.

She kept asking her mother, when can she cut her hair?

About a week ago, Karys saw the Global News promotion for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Wig Bank, and sent an email to the station. Alexa was asked to be part of the live segment.

Karys also started a fundraising page with the cancer society.

Donations started pouring in right away.

Alexa was excited to take part in the live event. The show started a 7 a.m. Friday, a professional development day in the local school district.

Alexa had about 10 inches cut off her hair.

Karys couldn’t take part because her hair has been chemically treated, but she likes Alexa’s new look so much she’s considering a new style herself.

Afterwards, Alexa asked her mom when she can help the wig bank again?

“Probably in a year or two.”

• The Canadian Cancer Society is a national, community-based organization of volunteers whose mission is the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer

