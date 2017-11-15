Grand Canyon trek the ‘most amazing experience’

Lower Mainland woman – and 19 friends – check off bucket-list item

A group of nearly two dozen friends have collectively scratched a must-do from their ‘bucket lists’ – hiking the Grand Canyon.

“It was the most amazing experience ever and 20 women bonding and helping one another in this challenge was the best part of all,” said Jeri Cox, the South Surrey woman who organized the adventure.

Cox, marketing director for Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, made the trek early this month, about 18 months after reserving accommodations at the Havasupai Lodge in Arizona.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Cox told Peace Arch News by email the day before she set out.

“I booked the lodge almost a year-and-a-half ago (it’s almost impossible to get – you have to phone constantly to get through and they are always booking at least a year in advance).”

Cox then extended an invite to friends from different parts of her life – work, personal, yoga and the like – and soon 20 people ranging in age from 32 to 68 years old were gearing up.

They left Nov. 1, and on Nov. 3 hiked about five hours into the canyon.

From the lodge, they embarked on the 12-mile hike to Hasavu Falls, then trekked another six hours or so back out of the canyon on Nov. 5.

Along the way, the women posed for photos and video, including as a group in commemorative T-shirts bearing the words ‘Aint it Grand! Canyon Girls 2017.”

 

Hiker Donna Klaver is all smiles during her recent Grand Canyon trek, a bucket-list trip organized by South Surrey resident Jeri Cox. (Contributed photo)

The hikers pose for a group shot. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Vancouver Island woman draws portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

Just Posted

Maple Ridge talking about indoor and outdoor pools

Council voting on whether to seek public opinion on indoor aquatic centre

Celebration of life planned for Aiden Serr

To be held Nov. 25 at Maple Ridge Baptist Church.

Stormy Tuesday night knocks out power in Metro Vancouver

No reported outages in Maple Ridge

Letter: Who is a veteran and who is not?

Are the feelings behind Remembrance Day not valid two days before?

Hundreds of homeless warmer this season thanks to the kindness of Maple Ridge boy

Ryder Moore, 7, raised more than $3,000 to purchase rainboots and warm articles of clothing for people in need in Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Grand Canyon trek the ‘most amazing experience’

Lower Mainland woman – and 19 friends – check off bucket-list item

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

Indigenous youth deaths preventable, B.C. coroner says

Trauma, mental illness, drugs and alcohol major factors

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

Would-be Kimberley hockey donor promises $7.5M is coming

Team says it’s been a month since Mike Gould announced he’d give them the cash

VIDEO: Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

Skin-on-skin premature baby program to expand across B.C.

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

Most Read