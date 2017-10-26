Halloween at the Pitt Meadows Museum

Event is from 2 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. (Contributed)

Halloween is almost here and the Pitt Meadows Museum is hard at work preparing for its annual Museum After Dark event.

On Sunday, Oct. 29th, the museum on Harris Road is rolling out the 150th birthday of Canada edition its MAD scavenger hunt, with an additional variety of Canadian items to find.

Add to that the traditional shrinkies and eye ball tea light crafts, and the always well attended ghost tours of the museum site, and you have a reason to visit.

You can do so from 2 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Come is costume and receive a treat.

“Happy Halloween – have spooktacular time.”

The museum is located at 12994 Harris Road.

• Contact the museum at 604-465-4322 or at pittmeadowsmuseum@telus.net, for more information.