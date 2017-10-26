Halloween treasure downtown Maple Ridge

The DTMRBIA is hosting a free Halloween treasure hunt and scarecrow decorating contest

(THE NEWS/files) Ineke Boekhorst, Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association executive director, with a scarecrow along 224th Street.

Pirates, ghosts and goblins are being invited to a free Halloween treasure hunt.

Children and adults can dress up in their Halloween costumes and pick up a treasure map at Memorial Peace Park on Oct 28 for the free Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Halloween Trick and Treasure.

Treasure stamps are gathered by following the map to the 20 participating businesses in the downtown area.

When 10 stamps are collected, the passport can be returned to the park for a bag of treats and pictures with friends and family.

Donations are being collected for the Friends In Need Food Bank.

Two parents will receive a prize worth $100 each.

Halloween Trick and Treasure takes place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

This is also the final week for downtown businesses to decorate a scarecrow in the downtown business association’s Scarecrows-A-Plenty.

A free scarecrow can be provided or businesses can also reuse their’s from last year.

Business owners then decorate their scarecrows, put out a container for entry ballots and set up their own donation boxes for the Friends In Need Food Bank.

Customers then vote for their favourite scarecrow by making a donation of non-perishable food items or cash and then fill out an entry ballot.

The business with the most nominations and food donations wins.

There will be three prizes for the best decorated scarecrow, one prize for the most food collected by weight, one merchant customer draw and one online customer draw.

The contest ends Nov. 1.

• For more information, go to downtownmapleridge.ca.