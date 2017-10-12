Hey Women: All hands on deck on a warship Oct. 21

Langley resident Kirsten Brazier and founder of the award-winning Girls Fly Too event is asking for “all hands on deck,” inviting women and girls over 12 to spend a day on a warship Saturday, Oct. 21.

“This is a huge warship and it’s a really cool way to spend a day at sea, for free,” said Brazier. “We get to tour the ship duty stations, go into the top secret war room and at the end of the day there will be a search and rescue demonstration off the side of the ship.”

The warship events are the second in a series of hands-on experience events organized by Brazier’s new not for profit Achieve Anything Foundation. This unique event is being hosted by the Navy and other agency and industry partners keen on improving gender diversity within their organizations and promoting opportunities for women in what many still perceive as “non-traditional” fields.

“As an equal opportunity employer, the Royal Canadian Navy is proud to support Operation: This IS You!” said Commander – Maritime Forces Pacific, Rear Admiral Art McDonald.

“Seeing us in action you’ll discover not just what we do but also how. You’ll see, for example, that women and men have served alongside each other in RCN ships for many years, that all navy trades are open to either gender, and that all receive equal pay for equal work.”

With the mantra “From shop floor to top floor” the foundation employs a hands-on approach to introduce females to exciting new career possibilities that may never have occurred to them. Its objective is to get women sailing, flying, working with tools of the various trades and engaging with real-live role models in the technical fields.

“They need to experience before they can be inspired,” the foundation notes. “Only then can we expect real change to gender diversity in what many still perceive as ‘non-traditional’ fields for women.”

As well, each March during the week of International Women’s Day the foundation holds its signature annual The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too! event.

Any female or person who identifies as female is encouraged to sign up for this day at sea by applying at www.achieveanything.ca/thisisyou.html. Lunch is included.

Women have to be in Vancouver to board the ship at 8:30 a.m. with the day at sea ending at 3:30 p.m.

Picture below: Dawn Toth from Aldergrove tries out the Captain’s chair on a warship based out of Vancouver.