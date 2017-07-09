Hot Summer Nights coming to a Maple Ridge neighbourhood near you

The Maple Ridge fire department will be setting up their fire trucks in eight neighbourhoods across the city.

Thursday evenings in July and August at 6:30 p.m. the fire department will park their fire trucks in a residential community.

They already paid a visit to Kanaka Creek elementary on July 6.

Residents will be able to talk with the firefighters, ask them questions, check out the trucks and equipment, participate in hands-on activities and cool off in a spray of water from the fire hose.

“It’s a good way to interact with the community in a non-emergency situation. People can approach the firefighters and ask questions and get to know them and actually have a talk instead of standing behind the yellow tape watching,” said assistant chief Timo Juurakko, community and support services.

“Then we can show off our trucks and they can see the trucks and climb in. Both the firefighters and the kids enjoy the waterworks as long as we are not into tight water restrictions,” he continued.

Firefighters will also be giving out fire safety and prevention tips.

The key basics are that you have to have working smoke alarms and an escape plan so that if the alarm sounds you know what to do. Everyone should also know to go to one meeting place.

Inclement weather or emergency calls may cause events to be cancelled or rescheduled.

Extra locations may also be added throughout the summer.

For more information check the website at mapleridge.ca/434/Hot-Summer-Nights.

Hot Summer Nights Dates/Locations:

July 13: Tolmie Park – Lorne Avenue/Princess Street

July 20: Harry Hooge Elementary

July 27: Thorne Avenue @ Graves Street

August 3: In the area of 237th Street/120B Avenue – exact location TBA

August 10: Rock Ridge area – exact location TBA

August 17: Country Lane Estates Park – North – 243 Street/102A Avenue

August 24: Blue Mountain Elementary