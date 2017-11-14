Dick Tremblay writes a note to Ryder Moore thanking him for his pair of rainboots and other warm clothing that he received at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries last Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hundreds of homeless warmer this season thanks to the kindness of Maple Ridge boy

Ryder Moore, 7, raised more than $3,000 to purchase rainboots and warm articles of clothing for people in need in Maple Ridge.

There are more warm and dry homeless people in Maple Ridge thanks to the kindness of a Grade 2 student from Kanaka Creek elementary.

Last Wednesday, Ryder Moore, with help from his parents Sarah and Mike Moore, handed out rain boots and other necessities for the winter months to people at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

Moore raised $3,021 for the second annual Ryder’s Rainboots campaign.

He purchased 100 pairs of rain boots, 140 pairs of gloves, 100 pairs of socks, 100 toques, 120 pairs of underwear, 60 ponchos for men and women and 40 Muddy Buddy’s for children.

He also made handwritten cards and baked cookies for everyone who lined up to get clothing and boots.

Ryder developed the idea for the campaign after driving through the Downtown Eastside with his mom last year.

It was pouring rain.

“We starting talking about the factors that lead people to live on the streets – a very mature conversation for a six-year-old to have,” explained his mother at the time.

Ryder asked his mother how they could help. He was struck by the fact some people didn’t have shoes on and it was raining.

Dick Tremblay, who received his boots on Wednesday, was so touched by the young boy’s gift that he wrote him a message back.

On the envelope that held the card Ryder gave him, he wrote: “Ryder. These boots are just what this old fart needed. Nice warm dry feet. Son, love ya man.”

He signed it with his name, followed by his age – 63.

“Thank you my little buddy.”

 

Dick Tremblay reads the card Ryder Moore gave to him when he received his pair of rainboots and other warm clothing at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries last Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

