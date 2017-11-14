David Wang is a student at Garibaldi secondary.

In Education: Investment in effective leadership

Nearing the end of my high school career, I’ve encountered various types of people and personalities— some admirable and others quirky.

However, above all characteristics I’ve seen so far, one stood out from the rest: leadership.

It is a skill. And like any skill, it is not innate. Rather, it must be learned through experience.

From my experiences thus far and from the wisdom of countless role models, I have heard time and again of the paramount importance of leadership.

I used to ask myself, why should I become a leader? Isn’t it enough that I work hard?

And while the importance of hard work is demanded of everyone in every situation to a certain degree, it will take more than a sentence to explain the relevance of leadership.

Leadership in a sense is the ability to distinguish oneself in such a way as to effectively bring together the skills of everyone in a group to achieve a positive purpose. It may not seem significant at a high school level, but in the larger world, effective leaders are few and far between.

When seeking a job, you must realize that many companies are beginning to look past academic performance and towards your leadership qualities; if you are ill equipped to lead a company forward, it is likely that you will become a liability to the company.

This may lead to you not getting your dream position or job, or even in the best case scenario not getting promoted.

Effective leadership qualities include the ability to solve problems. Recently, due to my interest in technology companies, I’ve been looking up interview questions by Google, which include some of the most bizarre questions: design an evacuation plan for the city of San Francisco; what changes would you make in your current school; describe cloud computing to a five-year-old.

Of course, the interviewers don’t honestly care about the answers of these questions, rather they focus more on how they are answered to determine the problem solving abilities of the interviewees.

Do the answers demonstrate effective, unique, or lateral thinking?

In addition, the mere task of being interviewed demands the most basic of leadership qualities: communication.

Whether it be to convey or to convince others of your ideas, communication plays a pivotal role in any environment; you can’t lead if people don’t understand your intentions.

One incentive for pursuing leadership skills is the prospect of employment; those who demonstrate effective leadership qualities are given preference by employers as leaders can progress a company forward.

For those interested in improving their leadership abilities, there are many leadership opportunities lying around unnoticed that you can take advantage of.

Taking a lead during group projects is a minor example of exercising initiative and leadership skills. Many high schools also have student governments (councils) which organizes school activities and offer a exceptional opportunity to learn and to improve leadership qualities on the job.

Moreover, participating in a combination of school clubs, community volunteer jobs, and sports teams all offer a range of perspectives into the many ways of leading.

It is important to remember that there is never a single best method to leading and that the more perspectives and experience one has with the skill, there more prepared he or she is when entering into the larger world.

David Wang is a student at Garibaldi secondary.

Previous story
Looking Back: Canada and Pitt Meadows up to 1999

Just Posted

Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows celebrates 10 years

Official launch of the provincial campaign took place Thursday at Maple Ridge Towing

In Education: Investment in effective leadership

Nearing the end of my high school career, I’ve encountered various types… Continue reading

Well-known Maple Ridge man, 19, dies following early morning crash

Aiden Serr was lone occupant in single vehicle crash that shut down Lougheed Highway.

Jr. B Flames shut down Trappers

Ridge downs Langley 4-1.

More details released on celebration of life, funeral procession for Const. John Davidson

Two overflow seating areas designated in advance of celebration of life

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Student’s alleged sexual role-plays lead to human rights complaint against VIU

Nanaimo university says it took appropriate actions to respond to sexual harassment concerns

Vancouver summit to combat use of child soldiers

The international community has been quietly working on the so-called Vancouver Principles for some time

Meteorite fragments found in the Kootenays

The pieces found near Crawford Bay came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September

Man killed in Prince George crash

Tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Sunday

VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Online mega-retailer has been looking for a show to rival Netflix’s Game of Thrones

‘Canada needs a better approach:’ Health groups want alternatives to opioids

Groups say best way to reduce opioid addiction is to not prescribe them

Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu’s daughter was born Nov. 5

VIDEO: Camera records brazen daylight theft of parcel

Langley family releases surveillance footage to alert others

Most Read