Langley City Fire Rescue crew do battle of a soggy sort

The Legendary Water Fight is an annual Langley City event, pitting firefighters against the kids.

(Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance) The Legendary Water Fight was July 15 at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool in Langley City.

The onslaught was relentless as Langley City Fire Rescue crews faced three solid hours of squirt guns and Supersoakers at the Legendary Water Fight on Saturday.

Each year during summer, the Al Anderson Memorial Pool becomes the scene of an epic, if not waterlogged, battle.

Laughing firefighters with water hoses spray down pool hundreds of giggling kids who have brought their best wet weaponry.

This year’s theme was Star Wars with the iconic music playing in the background during the afternoon of fun.

