Langley pool being closed down for almost five months

Required maintenance work means W.C. Blair Recreation Centre in Murrayville will temporarily shut down this fall, and remain closed to the public for almost five months.

The Township of Langley facility, at 22200 Fraser Hwy, will be shut down starting Tuesday, Sept. 12. And work to the pool deck, pool basin, and change rooms is forcing the closure of the entire facility until the end of January, said community recreation manager Rob Stare.

“We know there are people who use W.C. Blair’s programs, fitness rooms, and pool daily to keep active and have fun, and recognize the closure will be an inconvenience. We truly appreciate everyone’s patience while this necessary work gets done,” Stare said.

Because all areas of the centre – including the pool, fitness centre, weight and multi-purpose rooms, and front desk – will become active construction zones, for safety reasons the whole facility must be closed, he explained.

W.C. Blair is expected to reopen near the end of January. An exact date will be announced as the maintenance work nears completion, Stare said, noting that extensive planning and outreach was undertaken by the Township to inform regular users of the upcoming closure and help them temporality transition to other facilities.

“We look forward to welcoming them back to W.C. Blair when the work is complete. In the meantime, there will be no shortage of opportunities to enjoy recreation programs and activities elsewhere in the Township of Langley,” he said.

During W.C. Blair’s closure, residents are encouraged to explore other Township facilities, where extra classes and sessions have been added to the autumn schedules.

Fitness and recreation programs normally held at W.C. Blair have been relocated to the Aldergrove Kinsmen and Willoughby Community Centres, Willowbrook and George Preston Recreation Centres, and the Murrayville Community Library.

For full schedules, people can visit tol.ca/reccalendars or tol.ca/fitness.

Those looking to take aquatic classes, swimming lessons, or a dip in the pool can do so at the Walnut Grove Community Centre. For public swim times, aquatic fitness schedules, and lessons available, people can go online to: tol.ca/swim.

Weight rooms are featured at the Walnut Grove Community Centre, Willoughby Community Centre, and Willowbrook Recreation Centre, and the Little Wise Guys preschool at W.C. Blair will be temporarily relocated to the George Preston Recreation Centre for the fall.

Go Active Passes can be used at all Township recreation facilities, and calls to W.C. Blair will be re-directed to another community or recreation centre.

Residents are also encouraged to visit tol.ca/wcblair for more information on the temporary closure and impending reopening date. And, for more information, residents can contact the Township of Langley’s parks and recreation division at 604-533-6170 or email prinfo@tol.ca.

