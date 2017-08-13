VIDEO: Langley shelter Adoption Extravaganza a success

Some of the puppies up for adoption at LAPS. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The first ever first ever Adoption Extravaganza AKA “A Summer Fur Fest” produced a packed parking lot and line-ups at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Langley on Saturday.

“We’ve had a lot of great families and a lot of great people out to have a look at some of the animals,” said LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson.

“We’ve had lineups for our puppies.”

By mid-day, more than 10 families had interviewed for an opportunity to take home one of the seven available mixed-breed puppies, born at the shelter to a female Mountain Cur and an unknown father.

“Were hoping to have a large number of those (pups) spoken for,” Nelson said.

A decision about which families will adopt what puppies was expected by Thursday.

The shelter is also looking for homes down the road for dozens of kittens “that are not quite ready to go home yet” Nelson said.

The adoption initiative is a response to a larger than normal influx of cats, dogs, kittens and puppies, more than 100.

Nelson said the number of cats and kittens is at about normal for this time of year, but the number of dogs has been unusually high.

That’s because the facility has had a “tremendous” amount of surrenders where people were unable to continue care for their pet.

The shelter at one point had 32 dogs in care, the most anyone can recall.

The Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is a registered non-profit society.

In 2003, when the animal control contract between the Township of Langley and the SPCA expired, a group of volunteers they lobbied for a municipally-run animal shelter and won the animal control contract.

A partnership was also formed with the City of Langley.

In 2009, LAPS moved into a new, state-of-the-art facility at 26220 56 Ave. named after LAPS founding member, Patti Dale.

For more information, go to the website or call 604-857-5055.

