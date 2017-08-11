Local libraries adding more ukuleles

FVRL cardholders can borrow the ukuleles, free of charge, for a two-week period. (Contributed)

The Fraser Valley Regional Library is doing its part to make the world a better place by adding more ukuleles.

The public library is expanding its popular Uke ‘n Play collection with a donation of 10 new ukulele kits, from Tapestry Music, at regional locations, including Mapel Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

More than 640 customers have borrowed a ukulele kit since Uke ‘n Play launched last fall, and more than 200 ukulele enthusiasts are still on the waitlist.

Father and son and Tapestry Music co-owners, David and Michael Sabourin are advocates for keeping music alive in communities.

“Music, much like the public library, has the power to change lives. Donating ukulele kits to FVRL to further expand their Uke ‘n Play collection is great way for us to give back to the community and help make music accessible to everyone,” they said.

FVRL will celebrate the donation and collection expansion with a party at the White Rock library (15342 Buena Vista Avenue) on Friday, Aug. 18, from 2-3 p.m.

The event, open to everyone, will include light refreshments, live musical performances by the White Rock Ukulele Circle, and the opportunity to try out a ukulele.

“FVRL is proud to partner Tapestry Music, a local business that shares similar values to the library. Their donation means that we can get more ukuleles into the hands of our customers faster,” says Heather Scoular, director of customer experience.

The ukulele is small, portable, easy to learn, and fun to play. FVRL cardholders can borrow the ukuleles, free of charge, for a two-week period. Each comes in a kit that includes a ukulele, a soft ukulele case, a digital tuner and a beginner ukulele book.

• Learn more about the Uke ‘n Play program at www.fvrl.ca/ukulele.