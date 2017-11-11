Being Young: Look at parallels between history and future on Nov. 11

Today is Remembrance Day. I will have already attended our school assembly, made a donation, and pinned on my poppy.

This year, we even filled out Passchendaele postcards to send to our Veterans.

Today I will again stand at the cenotaph, listen to taps, observe the moment of silence, during which we give thanks and remember.

This Remembrance Day, perhaps more than ever, the greater question for me has become: what are we really supposed to be remembering?

Giving thanks to those who have made sacrifices for us is a privilege. Paying our respects to those who died in the service of peace, as well as to those who came home, is an act we should observe not only in November, but throughout the entire year.

But what else?

Remembrance Day isn’t just a random day circled on our calendars. Nov. 11 is the anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the First World War. It was supposed to be the war to end all wars. Sadly, we know this was not the case.

Yes, Remembrance Day is to remind us of sacrifices that were made, lives that were lost, countries that were devastated – all because of war. Yet surely there is something much more profound that those brave men and women who served or who lost their lives wanted all of us to remember, something more than the wearing of poppies and the laying of wreaths.

In a new age of sabre-rattling and political posturing, let’s take this Remembrance Day to reflect on the parallels between our history and our future.

Rudyard Kipling’s oft quoted phrase of remembrance is, “Lest we forget.”

The philosopher George Santayana once said: “Those who do not know history, are condemned to repeat it;” that without remembrance, we are condemned to repeat history.

Canada entered the Second World War on Sept. 10, 1939, followed by the Korean Conflict, Cypress, the Gulf War, Kosovo, Afghanistan. Time and time again Canadian service members have had to answer the call. Has the world “remembered?”

Through sabre-rattling, posturing, and tweeting, politicians draw lines in the sand. Political and religious ideologies collide, fear mongering reigns, and bigotry takes the field. Historically, such posturing has not averted warfare, it has acted as a catalyst.

My grandfather was a Second World War. His eldest son, my uncle, was born at Camp Borden in Ontario. A sergeant who trained field medics, I am told that he never once spoke of the war. It was over, locked in memories shared only with my grandmother and those with whom he served.

The war was tucked away in the pages of letters, tied with ribbons in bundles in my grandmother’s cedar chest. He played no war games, he watched no war movies. The war was over because he remembered.

I want to make sure that I am remembering and acting upon it. I want to make sure that people remember that war is not a sport to be played at from behind keyboards and computer screens. It is not something to be mocked, or mimicked, or threatened in brash 140 character notes, or antagonistic commentaries.

We need to observe the signposts of our history, to listen to the voices from the trenches demanding that we remember. Silence is acceptance, and I believe that we should take our moment of silence to think of something meaningful to say.

Remember those sacrifices made by brave Canadians so that no more names are chiselled into the granite of our cenotaph.

As Wilfred Owen explained, if we understood the true act of remembrance, we “… would not tell with such high zest/To children ardent for some desperate glory, The old lie: Dulce et decorum est Pro patria mori.”

Marlowe Evans is a senior student at Thomas Haney secondary who writes about youth issues.