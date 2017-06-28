Looking Back: Shopping across the Fraser River

During my 20-plus years of pilgrimage through local history, I occasionally come across facts that, under proper scrutiny, turn out to be no more than assumptions.

This is the case with the following.

The Reverend Ebenezer Robson was one of the first Methodist preachers who did missionary work in British Columbia. He landed in Victoria in mid-February 1859 and left for Fort Langley on March 2 on the way to his first posting at Hope as a missionary among the gold miners.

Accompanied by a colleague and a Victoria merchant, the preacher travelled from Victoria to Fort Langley on board the venerable HBCo steamer Beaver.

From Fort Langley, after a stop of a few days, the three continued their journey up the Fraser River, paddling a canoe they had purchased during their short stay at Fort Langley.

This is how it was reported in Maple Ridge: A History of Settlement: “A silvery cluster of cedar longhouses backed by the dark fir forest — this would have been missionary Ebenezer Robson’s first sight of the Whonnock Indian village, when he stopped there in 1859 and bought a canoe, four paddles and some mats.”

A likely source of the account would have been Reverend Robson’s diary, now at the B.C. Archives in Victoria. When I told heritage consultant Donald Luxton the story, he immediately asked Dorothy Mindenhall for help.

She found the diary and quickly produced images of the relevant pages, including the entries about the preacher’s stay at Fort Langley from his arrival after dark on Thursday March 3 until the morning of Monday, March 7, 1859.

The entry of Saturday, March 5, 1859, describes the purchase as follows: “Went across the river this morning to an Indian camp. Purchased a canoe for $10, four paddles at 50 cts. a piece and some mats.”

For the old-timers of Whonnock, “across the river” could only mean across the Fraser River, where, on the north shore, Whonnock would have been the nearest “Indian camp.”

They conveniently ignored that Whonnock is quite a stretch “upriver” rather than just “across the river” from Fort Langley.

Obviously, Whonnock did not have a monopoly on canoes or paddles that would warrant a lengthy trip upriver from Fort Langley.

It makes much more sense that the gentlemen went to the nearest source at the Kwantlen village on McMillan Island opposite Fort Langley. The water they crossed, now known as Bedford Channel, is certainly wide enough to be called a river.

The trip to the “Indian camp” on McMillan Island and the purchase took little time.

After their purchase, the three gentlemen went downriver to the Royal Engineer encampment opposite Kanaka Creek. There they had a wonderful lunch at the local restaurant “… where we got very good baked duck, pancakes, cranberries, etc. etc.”

Then they worked until 11 p.m. making a tent and otherwise preparing for the trip.

“The people tell us that we will be killed by Indians, drowned, frozen, &etc.,” writes the Reverend Robson in his diary.

On the first, day the three gentlemen paddled 22 miles upriver to a point halfway along Nicomen Island, where they “camped in the woods.”

On the way up, they passed Whonnock. It may well have offered as charming a sight as described in History of Settlement, a “silvery cluster of cedar longhouses backed by the dark fir forest.”

But, still, it did not deserve a mention in the diary.

Fred Braches is a local historian who lives in Whonnock.