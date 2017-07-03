Lots happening at Maple Ridge library in July

Urban Safari Come meet some animals and hear their stories on Wednesday July 26 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Peace Park Bandstand.

July is here, and school is out. Have you had an opportunity to come in to the Maple Ridge Public Library to join the Summer Reading Club, yet?

Did you know that the Summer Reading Club is a great way to keep track of your reading and win some great prizes throughout the summer and is open to everyone of all ages?

Come in and check out all the great prizes and activities available to all.

In addition to all the exciting Summer Reading Club activities, there are many great programs. Every Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. from July 4 to 25, join us for Summer Storytime.

On Wednesday July 5 and July 19, at 6:45 p.m., come and meet Maple Ridge Public Library’s smallest stars – our talented puppets. From fairy tales to jungle adventures, puppeteers will tell all types of tales to entertain the whole family.

Pack your dinner and bring it along to our fabulous early evening entertainment at the Memorial Peace Park Bandstand.

Hot weather too much? Come and chill at the library and enjoy a cool summer family movie on Friday July 14 and 28, at 3 p.m. Trolls (PG) is on July 14 and A Night at the Museum 3 (PG) on July 28.

On Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m., magic happens at the library. Join Magician Andrew Dalziel and his assistant Rocky the Raccoon for a magical Walk on the Wild Side at the Memorial Peace Park Bandstand. Fun for the whole family.

Creeping, crawling, leaping, flying – Urban Safari’s rescued wild animals move in all kinds of ways. Come meet some animals and hear their stories on Wednesday July 26 at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Peace Park Bandstand. Learn how to protect and care for animals in the wild.

• For more information on these and other programs, check out the events section on our website at fvrl.bc.ca or contact the library at 604-467-7417.

Erin Crowley is a librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library.