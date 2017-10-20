A man walks along the shore of Alouette Lake.

Low water levels at Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge

Engineers with BC Hydro taking a routine look at the infrastructure of the surge towers.

Vicky Kennedy and her three-year-old Leonberger Loulou were, aside from a lone fisherman, the only ones braving the rain Wednesday morning to walk the shore of Alouette Lake.

The water level at the lake in Golden Ears Provincial Park has been lowered for regular infrastructure, and will remain so for two more weeks.

Park visitors can currently walk out past the buoys that usually mark the swim area during the summer months.

Large boulders and smooth tree stumps that are usually covered by water lie exposed on the shore.

Susie Rieder, with B.C. Hydro, said engineers are taking a routine look at infrastructure at the far end of the reservoir.

“Water is not being diverted for the Ruskin project,” Rieder added.

“We are currently inspecting surge towers at the end of the reservoir. We regularly inspect and test all aspects of our system year round to ensure reliability.”

Rieder said that no maintenance has been recommended at this point.

She anticipates that water levels will remain low for about two more weeks.

 

Buoys marking the swim area at Alouette Lake are exposed due to the low water levels .

The shore of Alouette Lake Wednesday morning.

A yellow boom surrounds the dam at the edge of the lake.

Tree stumps have been exposed by the low water levels of Alouette Lake. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Golden locks help save lives

