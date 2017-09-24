Making a Dent in Hunger in Maple Ridge

The Craftsman Collision Making a Dent campaign will take place Sept. 30 at the 203 Street Save-On-Foods location.

Craftsman Collision wants to fill 14 courtesy cars across the province with food for the Salvation Army.

On Sept. 30, the auto body shop will be teaming with Save-On-Foods for the Make a Dent in Hunger campaign.

Every participating Save-On-Foods location customers will receive a shopping list of ideal non-perishable food items to shop for and donate.

Suggested items include canned fruit, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, canned vegetables, rice, Hamburger Helper, cereal, diapers, pasta, toilet paper, instant noodles, canned baked beans and tomato sauce.

Craftsman Collision will match every item of food donated so that one tin of soup donated will equal two on the shelf of the local Salvation Army ministry.

In Maple Ridge, donated food will go to the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

Locally, the ministry serves more than 9,000 meals every month and provides 25 emergency shelter beds, plus 15 beds in the Genesis Transitional Housing program. It offers a community meal program, a Friday night street ministry, a program for the needs of babies and toddlers called Sonia’s Cradle, a back-to-school backpack school supply drive, community advocacy, a summer camp program, a school lunch bag program in partnership with Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services, Christmas hampers and a nurse practitioner program.

Donations can be made at the Save-On-Foods at 20395 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge.

The Make a Dent campaign takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Last year, the campaign raised more than $30,000.