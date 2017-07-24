Man leaps into pond to save drowning dog

A dog that was drowning in an Aldergrove pond is alive today thanks to a “guardian angel”

A dog that was drowning in an Aldergrove pond is alive today thanks to a “guardian angel” and the dog’s owner wants to thank a man named “Lars” for stepping up and coming to the rescue.

Cheryl Clark of Abbotsford says she had taken her dog, Rex, to play at the Jackman ponds on 272 Street on Sunday morning.

Clark said Rex, “chased another dog’s ball into the water, went too far, and couldn’t make it back to shore and was drowning. Lars, with a border collie named Faith, rescued him.

“He not only ran in the water to save him, he gave Rex CPR and mouth to mouth. He saved his life. Rex was unconscious, no heart beat and not breathing and Lars saved him,” said Clark.

Clark has posted her story on four Facebook pages in hopes of finding Lars and now is reaching out through the Aldergrove Star.

She hopes to find out who he was so, “I could properly thank him as I was too distraught when I left the park. I had left a note with my phone number on it on the only vehicle in the parking lot. If you know Lars, please message me his contact info. I want to say thank you again!”