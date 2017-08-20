Maple Ridge army cadet top of his class

Chief Warrant Officer Azaly Addam has recieved the Presidents Cup for being the best army cadet in the province.

Chief Warrant Officer Azaly Addam is the top army cadet in the province.

The Maple Ridge cadet was awarded the prestigious prize from the National Army Cadet League based on his cadet accomplishments, dedication to the program, school grades and letters of reference from their commanding officer, a school teacher and from a prominent member of the community.

Addam is a member of 1838 The Royal Westminster Regiment.

He first became interested in the army cadet program as a child listening to stories told by an older cousin of summer camps, bush exercises and jumping out of airplanes.

When Addam turned 12-years-old he joined the 2893 Seaforth Highlanders in Port Coquitlam.

In his first year at summer camp he was awarded the Top Cadet for the entire course.

Since then his awards have piled up including two awards for top Jr. Non-Commissioned Officer, Best Overall Cadet and the Lord Strathcona medal which is the highest award that can be given to a Canadian cadet recognizing their physical and military training.

In 2014 Addam received the General Vance Award for leadership in Vernon, B.C., for his sports and fitness instructor course.

When he was 16-years-old he travelled to Trenton, ON, for four weeks to earn his Canadian Basic Parachutist wings.

Addam is very proud of the leadership skills he has learned through the cadet program. He always considered himself to be a natural born leader and he credits the cadets for having taught him how to develop those skills.

Addam will age out of the program in January where adventure will await the newly turned 19-year-old.

He is planning to take a year off from school and travel, working abroad in New Zealand. When he returns he is hoping to go back to school to become a firefighter. He would like a career where he is helping people and making a difference in the community.

Addam will be presented with the Presidents Cup during a special ceremony in October at the RCMP Regional Training Center in Chilliwack.

The army cadets is a free program for girls and boys from 12-years to 19-years-old. The Maple Ridge army cadets is located at the Royal Canadian Legion at 12101 224 Street.

They parade from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday and will be accepting new cadets at the open house on Sept. 14.

For more information call 604-240-4633 or email 1838rcacc.co@gmail.com.