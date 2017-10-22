Abby King takes part in the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA’s pumpkin carving party Sunday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The NEWS)

Maple Ridge BC SPCA hosts pumpkin carving party

Little ones also ejoyed a costume and colouring competition at the Maple Ridge branch.

Ghosts and goblins and Batmans and unicorns came out for the BC SPCA pumpkin carving party and costume competition.

Tents were set up in the parking lot of the Maple Ridge branch to shelter participants from the rain as they carved their jack-o-lanterns.

There were 150 medium and large sized pumpkins available to carve, a costume contest, colouring contest and other crafts for children.

Money raised from the bake sale went towards the animal shelter.

Hot chocolate was also available to keep warm.

