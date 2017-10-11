Maple Ridge Community Foundation grant application deadline looms.

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is also hosting its Community Chest online fundraising campaign, which ends Sunday, Oct. 15.

The clock is ticking to get grant applications to the 2017 Maple Ridge Community Foundation.

All applications need to be in by Oct. 13 before the donations are awarded in November.

From 2010 to 2016, the MRCF has handed out $664,645 to support for families and individuals facing a financial crisis. Since November 2016, the foundation has contributed to 11 families who were faced with financial challenges.

In addition, the MRCF is winding up its Community Chest online fundraiser.

The Community Chest is a partnership between the Maple Ridge Community Foundation and the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Katzie Community Network and are the funds used to help the families in need.

This Thanksgiving, Maple Ridge resident Andy and Karin Cleven and his donated $10,000.

“Each of us has needed support in life and many of us have had people that have given us the support we need to get over that insurmountable hurdle. The Community Chest is one way to provide a leg up to get people up over the fence,” said Andy Cleven. “We want to challenge our friends and neighbours, local businesses and professionals, service clubs and the community at large to support this program. As communities grow, we can become disconnected and do not know how to help. This is one way.”

The Community Chest challenge wraps up on Sunday, Oct 15 and is looking at individual and business donations online. Participants are then being asked to pose a challenge to friends and local businesses on their social networks. Anyone making a donation is encouraged to use the hashtag #MRCommunityChest.

For more information or to donate to the Community Chest program, visit www.canadahelps.org.

To download a grant application go to visit the MRCF website.