Maple Ridge consulting on Hammond heritage preservation

The City of Maple Ridge will consult with the public on preserving the heritage character of Hammond.

Starting in early 2018, the city will seek public feedback on the best ways to preserve the heritage character of Hammond.

“Historic Hammond is a special part of our community,” said Mayor Nicole Read. “Council looks forward to hearing the neighbourhood’s ideas around the best and most feasible ways to give life to the heritage preservation policies in the Hammond Area Plan. It will be great to re-engage the community around this special project.”

The community consultation framework adopted by council includes open houses to frame the discussion and property owner workshops to review the various methods of preserving heritage followed by the development of a series of recommendations that will be presented to council for feedback.

The city will also reach out to the Katzie First Nation to seek input on this project, as well as drawing on the unique knowledge of the Maple Ridge Historical Society and Community Heritage Commission.

• For more information about the Hammond Heritage Character Area Consultation, contact Lisa Zosiak, planner, at lzosiak@mapleridge.ca or 604-467-7383.