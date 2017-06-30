Maple Ridge man in the fight of his life.

Justin Taylor is in the fight of his life.

The 20-year-old Maple Ridge man was diagnosed with non-hodgkin burkitt lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the white blood cells called lymphocytes, part of the body’s immune system.

Non-hodgkin burkitt lymphoma is one of the most aggressive and fastest spreading cancers.

Justin became sick very quickly.

He found a lump in his neck in February and went to the doctor right away.

He had an ultrasound, then he had to go and see an ear and throat specialist, then there was a needle biopsy and then finally an incision biopsy on June 22 at Eagle Ridge Hospital.

Even after the last biopsy he was doing fine.

Justin would go to the gym every day to work out and he had been the day before.

But that day, after the biopsy, Justin keeled over on the floor with abdominal pain.

His family rushed him to Ridge Meadows Hospital where he was diagnosed with food poisoning.

After a rough night, his family took him back to the hospital, and after another round of tests, they were told he was being rushed to Vancouver General Hospital where a chemo doctor was waiting for him.

They found a mass in his intestine.

“They hadn’t told us what he had yet,” said his mother Renee Taylor.

“We weren’t supposed to find out the results (of the biopsies) until yesterday or today,” she explained.

“So, really the keeling over was a blessing in disguise because had we waited for today or yesterday to get the results, the cancer would have spread way faster, way farther in his body,” she continued.

Doctors found a tumour in Justin’s small intestine, plus there was the tumour they could see in his neck, but he also had other tumours on his other lymph node.

“It just felt like it was getting hit in the head with a bat one time after another because they were talking about emergency surgery because of the tumour in his intestine,” said Renee.

“But if they did that we wouldn’t be able to start chemo for two to three weeks beause you can’t heal with chemo,” she said.

So the family decided to hold off on the surgery until Justin could get his chemo therapy going.

Justin has to get four different cocktails for chemo. He has already had two.

Saturday he is going to get what doctors call the missile. The chemo will directly attack the tumour but will also destroy his immune system and white blood cells.

Justin is expected to also have three blood transfusions.

The next aggressive chemo was supposed to be given to Justin on Monday but he has a fever so doctors are now going to hold off until Tuesday or Wednesday.

Doctors have had to do a catscan and xrays of his chest to make sure he is not getting pneumonia.

Justin’s family including his mother, two younger sisters, Ashley, 18, and Kaitlyn, 16, and his father Jason have been at the hospital every day and night.

They don’t know when he is going to be released.

At first the plan was to release him on July 12 where he would do day visits to Vancouver General for the milder chemo.

Then for the missile chemo he will be readmitted anywhere from three to five days.

He has to do three rounds of the whole procedure.

So, for now Justin calls Vancouver General Hospital home.

Renee and Jason want to renovate the house before their son comes home.

Renee wants to get rid of the old carpet and couches and clean out the air in the house.

She is also dealing with fixing her truck that broke down last week.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by his sister Ashley to help the family with related expenses.

The goal was to raise $500 for the young man.

But, $9,655 was raised in one day by 102 people.

“He is such an amazing person and has touched so many people’s lives,” said Renee.

Even his friends from elementary school are donating $25 and $30 to help the family.

“Jason and I just broke down in tears,” Renee said.

Justin was planning on enrolling at Douglas College for the fall but now his plans are being put on hold.

He’s very driven say his mom.

He volunteered at Thomas Haney secondary tutoring children at summer school.

“He made a huge difference in their lives. Three of them he is still in touch with,” said Renee.

“You know how kids always say I am going to be a millionaire when I grow up? He truely is going to be,” she said.

To donate to Justin Taylor go to gofundme.com.